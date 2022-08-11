NUP suffers more candidate defections

A few hours to the polls scheduled for today August 11, NUP’s flag bearer for Bukimbiri country in Kisoro District Joshua Mutabazi has crossed to NRM after his party withdrew his candidature in the race.

NUP withdrew 19-year old Mutabazi from the race in favour of FDC’s Owebeyi James to battle it out against the ruling party’s Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu.

NUP has suffered defections in recent days as its flag bearers have crossed to the ruling party.

In Gogonyo constituency, Pallisa district, NUP’s flag bearer Okoboi Opolot stood down from the race in favour of NRM Candidate Derrick Orone.

