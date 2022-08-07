Kiplimo’s 2nd gold was even sweeter. Video

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has added another 5000m gold medal to his 10,000 crown he won a few days ago in Birmingham, in a more scintillating fashion.

Kiplimo had kept behind to wall of Kenyans but with 200m left to the finish line, the Ugandan engaged an extra gear to outpace the Kenyan duo.

WATCH TWITTER VIDEO

Kiplimo’s outstanding performance has pushed Uganda to 13th position in overall standing with 3 gold medals and two bronze.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai overcame a fall in the 3000m steeplechase event to rise to the podium and clinch bronze in another incredible victory.



Comments

comments