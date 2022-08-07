Connect with us
Ministry of health

Kiplimo’s 2nd gold was even sweeter. Video

News

Kiplimo’s 2nd gold was even sweeter. Video

Published on

Kiplimo outpaced the Kenyans to win gold in 5000 metres


Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has added another 5000m gold medal to his 10,000 crown he won a few days ago in Birmingham, in a more scintillating fashion.

Kiplimo had kept behind to wall of Kenyans but with 200m left to the finish line, the Ugandan engaged an extra gear to outpace the Kenyan duo.

WATCH TWITTER VIDEO

Kiplimo’s outstanding performance has pushed Uganda to 13th position in overall standing with 3 gold medals and two bronze.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai overcame a fall in the 3000m steeplechase event to rise to the podium and clinch bronze in another incredible victory.

Peruth Chemutai during her 3000m race, but she rose up to run and claim the bronze medal

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Melting under the heavy weight of love
By August 7, 2022 (5 hours ago)

Brian Mukalazi

It’s tough being a Ugandan!
By July 26, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

We’re close to recession; Government where are you?
By July 12, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

Professional Journalism is needed more than ever before
By July 10, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Should abortion be a legal right?
By July 1, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top