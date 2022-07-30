Connect with us
Ministry of health

Kiplangat wins Uganda’s first ever Marathon gold at 2022 Commonwealth games

News

Kiplangat wins Uganda’s first ever Marathon gold at 2022 Commonwealth games

Published on

Kiplangat, a police officer, has won the country’s first ever men’s Marathon gold at the Commonwealth games. Courtesy Photo


On the second day of the Commonwealth games 2022, currently taking place in the English city of Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Ugandan has won the country’s first ever Gold medal in the 42km Marathon event.

Victor Kiplangat, 22, stormed to the historic achievement in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 55 seconds to become the first Ugandan male to win the prestigious award.

He will take home a hefty 35,000 dollars in prize money.

The men’s Marathon podium was dominated by East Africans as the silver went to Alponce Felix Simbu of Tanzania while Kenya’s Michael Mugo Githae took Bronze.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Brian Mukalazi

It’s tough being a Ugandan!
By July 26, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

We’re close to recession; Government where are you?
By July 12, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

Professional Journalism is needed more than ever before
By July 10, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Should abortion be a legal right?
By July 1, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

It’s easier for Uganda to borrow than control wasteful expenditure
By June 20, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top