Kiplangat wins Uganda’s first ever Marathon gold at 2022 Commonwealth games

On the second day of the Commonwealth games 2022 , currently taking place in the English city of Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Ugandan has won the country’s first ever Gold medal in the 42km Marathon event.

Victor Kiplangat, 22, stormed to the historic achievement in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 55 seconds to become the first Ugandan male to win the prestigious award.

He will take home a hefty 35,000 dollars in prize money.

The men’s Marathon podium was dominated by East Africans as the silver went to Alponce Felix Simbu of Tanzania while Kenya’s Michael Mugo Githae took Bronze.

