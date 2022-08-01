5 people die as floods wreck havoc in Mbale city

A trans night heavy downpour in the Elgin region caused two rivers to burst their banks and sent a massive amount of water to flood Mbale city, killing at least fiv e people and destroyed property worth billions of shillings, police has said.

Witnesses say the rains started in the evening of Saturday July 30 and continued until the following morning causing Rivera Nabuyonga and Namatala to burst their banks and flooding most last of the city.

The floods swept away vehicles with occupants and washed away homes.

Latest reports indicate that as many as 9 people may have lost their lives, although Police is yet to confirm this figure.

Comments

comments