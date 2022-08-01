Connect with us
Museveni appoints new Press secretary

Walusimbi, left and Nabusayi right


President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Sandor Walusimbi as his new senior press secretary, replacing long-serving Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka.

Before his appointment, Walusimbi was serving as the Head of communication at the State House Anti Corruption office.

Although Nabusayi’s term at the helm of the press office was fairly short, having been appointed in April 2021, she has worked in the same office for more than ten years as deputy press secretary under Tamale Mirundi.

It’s been rumoured that Nabusayi has been handed another assignment but it’s not yet clear what it is at this point in time.

Dr. Kenneth Omona, President Museveni’s Principal Private secretary congratulated Walusimbi upon his new appointment and wished Nabusayi good luck in her new tour of duty.

