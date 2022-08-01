Death toll from Mbale city floods rises to 22

At least 8 of the deceased perished in one Super Custom. They had travelled from Kampala to attend a Kwanjula in Butebo district when they drowned



The Sunrise has established from reliable local sources that at least 22 people have been confirmed to have died from last Saturday night floods that swept across Mbale city in Eastern Uganda.

This is after more bodies were recovered from river Nabuyonga on Sunday and Monday morning.

Local sources have confirmed to The Sunrise that an operation led by Uganda police in conjunction with local residents and The Uganda Red Cross to find missing persons that started yesterday Sunday has found more bodies from Nabuyongo river.

One of the single biggest and shocking incidents involved the death of 10 people who were travelling in a Super custom vehicle that plunged into river Nabuyonga and reportedly killed most of it’s occupants. By the time of filing this story, eight bodies had been removed from the vehicle.

Besides the Super custom event, Sources have attributed the high death toll to the fact that people had built houses along river Nabuyonga which goes through the city, such that when it burst it’s banks, many houses had to collapse and hence the deaths.

Yet to be confirmed reports show that some of the deceased were heading to Kabwangasi sub-county in Butebo district from Kampala for an introduction ceremony.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja yesterday councelled her other angagements in Busoga region and headed straight to Mbale city where she held meetings with local leaders to assess the situation and work out possible areas of intervention.

She donated UGX14m to help families of the deceased to burry their relatives.

