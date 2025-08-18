Bobi Wine Picks Presidential Nomination Forms Ahead of Uganda’s 2026 Elections

Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have formally collected presidential nomination forms from the Electoral Commission on behalf of the party’s leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. The move signals the party’s official preparation for the 2026 general elections, setting the stage for Bobi Wine to seek a second term as NUP President.

The collection of the forms, a mandatory step for all presidential aspirants, underscores NUP’s commitment to contesting the upcoming elections in a structured and legally compliant manner. Party officials said the nomination process reflects the unity and resolve of their members to rally behind Bobi Wine as the party’s flag bearer.

Bobi Wine remains a prominent opposition figure, commanding significant support across Uganda, particularly among young voters and urban constituencies. The NUP’s move to secure the nomination forms early ensures that the party can mobilise its structures, engage supporters, and prepare a comprehensive campaign strategy in advance of the September nomination dates.

The Electoral Commission requires presidential aspirants to meet set conditions, including the collection of signatures from registered voters across the country and submission of nomination forms within the prescribed timelines. By officially submitting these forms, NUP demonstrates its readiness to fully participate in the electoral process and assert its position as a major contender in Uganda’s political landscape.

Party officials emphasised that the next months would focus on consolidating support, engaging grassroots structures, and presenting a clear alternative to voters ahead of the 2026 polls. With this move, Bobi Wine and the NUP have formally set their course for the upcoming presidential contest.

