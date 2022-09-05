Connect with us
Kenya’s Supreme Court Upholds Ruto’s electoral victory

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome read the unanimous ruling


Kenya’s Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the election of Vice President William Samoei Ruto as the dully and properly elected President of the Republic of Kenya.

While reading the unanimous decision on behalf of all the seven judges, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the case presented to the court in which Odinga challenged the Electoral Commission’s handling of the election transmission system that was used to tally results and declare Ruto.

The Court therefore dismissed all eight petitions that were filed by Raila Odinga in which he challenged the decision of the chairman of the EIBC Wafula Chebukati in declaring Ruto as the winner of August 9, 2022 Presidential elections in Kenya.

Koome said: “We are satisfied that the Electoral Commission, carried out verification, tallying and declaration of results in accordance with the Constitution.”

The Supreme Court ordered each party to meet the costs of its legal exercise.
Following the Court’s pronouncement, President-elect Ruto is expected to be sworn-in next week

