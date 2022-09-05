Connect with us
Liz Truss, to be named new UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss, to be named new UK Prime Minister

New Leader of the Conservative party in the UK

The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Liz Truss has been voted as the new leader of the ruling UK Conservative Party after she trounced her rival and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ms. Truss will replace embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign from the job following a series of scandals mostly related to his failure to obey his own government’s restrictions against public gatherings.

Truss of expected to be declared new prime minister next week after she meets the Head of State Queen Elizabeth who is vacationing in Scotland.

