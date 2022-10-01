Ebola claims 2nd health worker

The Ebola outbreak has claimed another health worker Dr. Muhammad Ali, a Tanzanian national who was studying for his Master of Medicine in Surgery at Kampala International University.

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced the death of Dr. Ali which occurred today Saturday October 1,2022.

Aceng posted on her Twitter Account saying: “I regret to announce that we have lost our first doctor, Dr Mohammed Ali, a Tanzanian National, 37yr old Male today at 3:15am. He tested positive of Ebola on Sept 26, 2022 and died while receiving treatment at Fort Portal RRH, Isolation facility (JMedic).”

Aceng says Dr. Ali is the second health worker to die from the latest Ebola outbreak. The first health worker to die from the disease was a midwife from St. Florence Clinic in Mubende, according to Aceng.

The death of Dr. Ali comes in the wake of warnings by the leadership of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) who warned of a lack of adequate Personal Protective Gear for Frontline health workers who are handling Ebola cases.

