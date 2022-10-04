Kenya lifts ban on GM maize and feeds

The Kenyan government on Monday lifted a ten-year ban on the importation of genetically modified maize and animal feeds as one of the measures to address the runaway food prices in the country.

The government said in a cabinet briefing released Monday October 3, 2022, noting that: “As part of the medium to long term responses to the ongoing drought and as a progressive step towards significantly redefining agriculture in Kenya by adopting crops that are resistant to pests and disease, Cabinet also considered various expert and technical reports of the Kenya’s National Biosafety Authority (NBA), world Health Organisation (WHO) the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the United States of America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA).

“In accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety, and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB) Cabinet vacated its earlier decision on 8th November 2012 prohibiting the Open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations, effectively lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Crops. By dint of the executive action open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized.”

The move is a huge step by the new government of President William Ruto, a farmer and businessman himself, towards addressing the biting food crisis in the country.

