Museveni promotes Muhoozi to full General

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces has promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the rank of Lieutenant General to full General – the highest rank in Uganda’s Army.

A statement by the UPDF Spokesperson Col. Felix Kulaigye said that General Muhoozi has been releived of his duty as Commander Land Forces, a job that has been given to Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, who is currently overseeing Operation Shuja in Congo.

The same statement indicated that Gen. Muhanga was promoted to the rank of Lt. General.

The UPDF Spokesperson said that Gen. Muhoozi will carry on with his duties as Special Presidential advisor on special operations.

Comments

comments