UPDF Announces Retirement of 429 Officers in 2027, Including Gen. Mbadi and Other Top Generals

Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi (Right)

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has released the names of 429 officers slated for retirement in July 2027 — a historic exit that includes some of the country’s most senior and decorated military commanders.

Topping the list is Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Uganda’s only serving four-star general, former Chief of Defence Forces, and current Minister of State for Trade. Gen. Mbadi’s retirement marks the close of a distinguished military career spanning decades, during which he spearheaded key reforms and held multiple top leadership positions within the force.

Also headed for retirement are five lieutenant generals, three major generals, and 16 brigadier generals, making this one of the largest and most high-ranking retiree cohorts in the UPDF’s history.

Other notable officers set to exit the force include: Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and former commander of Ugandan forces in Somalia. Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, the current head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), was previously active in Operation Wealth Creation. Lt. Gen. Charles Lutaaya, former Commander of the Air Force.

Maj. Gen. Lucky Kidega and Maj. Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi both known for their strategic leadership in key UPDF divisions. Brig. Gen. Robert Freeman Mugabe, Brig. Gen. Caesar Innocent Bahwezi, and Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke, among other prominent names.

The announcement was confirmed by UPDF and the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, who noted that retirement is a standard and structured process within the force. “Retirement is part of the norm within the UPDF,” said Kulayigye. “We wish our comrades the best as they transition into civilian life.”

Gen. Mbadi, an alumnus of the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK and holder of a Master’s in Strategic Studies, served as Chief of Defence Forces from June 2021 to March 2024. He is widely credited with streamlining the military’s administrative structure and strengthening UPDF operations across the region.

The July 2027 retirements are expected to usher in a generational leadership shift within the army. The process will include formal send-off ceremonies and exit benefits, under UPDF retirement protocols.

Military analysts say the retirements open the door for fresh leadership, while offering an opportunity to honour the service of senior officers who have guided the UPDF through peacekeeping missions, modernisation initiatives, and regional security operations.

As Uganda continues to strengthen its defence sector amid evolving regional dynamics, the transition is seen as part of a broader strategy to maintain operational readiness while honouring the legacy of senior commanders.

Comments

comments