Mityana set for better health care, thanks to Felfo

Residents of Mityana and neighboring districts have started the year in jubilation, following revelations from one organization about its plan to revamp health services in the region.

“We consider health first and then the rest comes in next and that is why we are trying to put in a lot to further improve the health service delivery in Mityana hospital,” Margret Nakato, the founder of Felicitas Foundation (Felfo International) a non-governmental organization through which these projects are being run.

At the beginning of the year, Nakato and the volunteer staff of Felfo visited different communities and Mityana hospital before holding their annual end of year conference at Mizigo Community centre in Mityana.

The visit started from Mityana hospital where they met the staff led by Dr. Timothy Ssentamu, the hospital’s medical superintendent who cited challenges which they said need urgent attention.

Dr. Ssentamu cited the need for bed warmers, incubators and other consumables used in the operating theatre as well as the labour ward.

“The health officers have told us a lot and even showed us what they need. We have to try all possible means to support them,” Nakato said.

From the hospital, the team visited the elderly and widows where they found many of them looking after grandchildren.

Jenifer Kunihira, the In-charge of women affairs noted that many of the elderly women are stuck without support.

“It’s a pity that children return to these elderly parents and drop babies to them to look after them, yet themselves need to be looked after,” Kunihira said as she handed over clothes and food items to an elderly woman at Bamunanika in Mityana municipality.

At Kigalama village in Myanzi Sub-County in Kassanda district, the Felfo team visited women who are undergoing a vocational training program.

Led by Jessica Namazzi, the women are being trained in tailoring as they also engage in income generating projects in their homes.

“We started with very little money and we thank Felfo which has offered us more money to expand our projects. We are buying more piglets and more sewing machines,” Namazi said.

Other beneficiaries visited include the youth also undergoing vocational skills training in Mityana municipality and others.

While addressing the staff and volunteers at the conference, Yiga Ashraf, the International Coordinator of Felfo, revealed that this year, they are targeting to reach as many youth and women as possible to ensure that they change their lives.

Yiga said they are overwhelmed by the number of elderly persons who need support.

“Given the little we have, we cannot reach out to all these elderly persons. Some need food, others need medication and others even need accommodation like houses,” he said.

Emmanuel Zirabamuzaale, the Mityana Hospital Administrator commended Felfo for the support towards the hospital and said it will help to have many patients served well.

At the end of the tour of Mityana hospital, the Felfo team promised to return in one month with their contribution.

Nakato started Felfo in memory of her mother Felicitas Yoyeta who lived in Kigalama in Myanzi Sub County, Kassanda district.

