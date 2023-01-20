UCAA vows to investigate allegations of corruption at Entebbe Airport

The management of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has assured the public that it is investigating reports of alleged extortion of money by staff of some of the different agencies that work at the airport.

Over the last few days, social media platforms like Twitter and Tik Tok have been awash with angry reactions from the traveling public about alleged extortion by some staff to aid passage.

Responding to the allegations, UCAA management said it has used it strategically placed cameras previously to take action against any such actions, including terminating the contracts of some of the implicated staff.

The agency says however that the latest trending videos do not show conclusive evidence such as time or a specific spot to hold anyone accountable.

Nonetheless, the Authority has asked the different agencies that work at the airport such as Immigration, Labour and Police to take independent investigations aimed at rooting out any cases of malpractice.

The Airport managers have also appealed to the general public to volunteer information that can aid their investigations.

The Authority has further asked the traveling public not to be lured into giving out money to any staff as this is criminal.

Below is the Full Statement

Comments

comments