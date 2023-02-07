News
Powerful earthquake in Turkey captured on video
Footage of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the region around the border between Turkey and Syria have been circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter.
Below are some of them.
Horrifying…
Whole building collapsed because of the aftershock in Urfa #Turkiye #Turkey pic.twitter.com/aXbDJ8zPsH
— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) February 6, 2023
This is the moment a building falls down in the city of Malatya in Turkey following a 7.8-magnitude quake in the region.
Very powerful aftershocks have hampered rescue operations, including one measured at 7.5 on the scale.https://t.co/5dUCg7uxx3 pic.twitter.com/LwSj2Rvf6i
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2023