Powerful earthquake in Turkey captured on video

Below are some of them.

Whole building collapsed because of the aftershock in Urfa #Turkiye #Turkey pic.twitter.com/aXbDJ8zPsH

This is the moment a building falls down in the city of Malatya in Turkey following a 7.8-magnitude quake in the region.

Very powerful aftershocks have hampered rescue operations, including one measured at 7.5 on the scale.https://t.co/5dUCg7uxx3 pic.twitter.com/LwSj2Rvf6i

— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2023