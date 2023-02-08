Sad day for NUP, Legal fraternity as youthful lawyer Anthony Wameli dies

BREAKING: The cruel hand of death has snatched the life of a youthful lawyer Anthony Wameli, who was until his death, the head of the legal team for Uganda’s leading Political Opposition party – the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The Party President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine announced through twitter that Counsel Wameli had passed away from the United States where he had spent more than a year receiving treatment.

Informed sources say Wameli died of Cancer, but NUP promised to share details.

