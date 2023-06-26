Uganda to host 7th Nile Basin Development Forum

Every three years, the Nile Basin Initiative hosts researchers from diverse fields to present new findings about water resources and other aspects that relate to lessons that can be learned from cooperation on the exploitation of water resources in the world.

The Seventh edition of the Nile Basin Development Forum is set to be held here in Uganda, the second time since the forum was established.

This flagship science-policy-practice dialogue provides a learning and networking opportunity for discussing issues concerning the cooperative governance and sustainable management and development of the Nile Basin, and for sharing the latest information, knowledge, and best practices in trans boundary water resources management and development amongst professionals.

The 7th NBDF will take place in October 2023 in Kampala, Uganda under the theme, “Deepening Nile Cooperation: Accelerating the Achievement of the SDGs in a Changing Climate.”

The organizers of the forum issued a call for academic abstracts (Open link here (https://nilebasin.org/nbdf/), with the deadline soon approaching on June 30, 2023.

Due to COVID-19 movement restrictions, the 6th edition of the NBDF was held entirely virtually – through Zoom and Youtube recordings. Nonetheless, the forum proved hugely successful with thousands of participants who followed the scientific discussions.

Eng. Sylvester Matemu, the Executive Director of NBI emphasized the importance of the Forum as a platform for sharing information.

With the effects of Climate change already upon the region, the focus on climate change and its impacts on water resources in the region, appears a timely move.

