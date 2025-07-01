Sports
Reigning Champions Senegal Kick Off Intense Preparations for CHAN 2024 Title Defence in East Africa
The Lions of Teranga, defending champions of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), have officially begun their quest to retain their coveted title. Senegal’s home-based national team on Monday commenced a rigorous two-week residential training camp at the Jules François Bocandé Technical Development Centre in Toubab Dialaw, as they fine-tune preparations for the upcoming CHAN 2024 tournament.
A squad of 28 players has been summoned for this initial phase, all eager to impress and secure a spot in the final roster. The intensive training program, running until July 11, is designed to ensure the players are in peak physical and tactical condition ahead of the continental showpiece.
The CHAN 2024 tournament, exclusively for players competing in their respective national leagues, is set to be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from August 2nd to 30th. This marks a historic first with three nations sharing hosting duties, serving as a significant dress rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Senegal, which lifted the CHAN trophy in 2023, has been drawn into a challenging Group D, where they will face formidable opponents in Nigeria, Sudan, and Congo. Their group stage matches are scheduled to be played in Zanzibar, promising an exciting series of encounters for fans.
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) is leaving no stone unturned in its bid for a consecutive title. The training camp will focus on tactical routines, fitness management, and fostering team cohesion, as the “Teranga Lions A'” aim to replicate their success from the previous edition held in Algeria. With stiff competition expected from across the continent, early and thorough preparation is deemed crucial for maintaining their dominance.
All eyes will be on Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania as they prepare to host this major African football event, providing a platform for local talent to shine and for emerging stars to make their mark on the international stage.
Full Squad
Marc Phillips Arona Diouf (Teungueth FC), Idrissa Ndiaye (Génération Foot), Mouhamed Sissokho (Amitié FC), Amar Fall (AS Pikine), Elhadji Malick Sembene (Dakar Sacré-Coeur), Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye (US Gorée), Baye Assane Ciss (Teungueth FC), Ousmane Konate (AS Douanes), Daouda Ba (Dakar Sacré-Coeur), Alfred Gomis (US Ouakam), Amadou Bene Coly (AJEL Rufisque), Joseph Layousse Ifra Samb (Teungueth), Issa Kane (Casa Sports), Issaga Kane (ASC Jaraaf), Mbaye Yaya Ly (AS Pikine), Pape Abasse Badji (Génération Foot), Ousseynou Fall Seck (AJEL Rufisque), Insa Boye (Diambars), Libasse Gueye (Teungueth FC), Mangone Ndiaye (AS Pikine), Oumar Ba (US Gorée), Ameth Niang (ASC Jaraaf), Moustapha Fanne (Guédiawaye), Isma Gueye Kouate (Génération Foot), Mapathe Mbodj (AS Kaffrine), Christian Gomis (Essamaye FC), Seydina Madione Mbaye (AJEL Rufisque), Bonaventure Bonito Fonseca (US Ouakam)