“Roar on the Green”: KCB East Africa Golf Tour Unites Region, Promotes Sustainability in Uganda
The lush fairways of the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa buzzed with excitement as KCB Bank hosted the Ugandan leg of its prestigious KCB East Africa Golf Tour, aptly themed “Roar on the Green.” The event drew a vibrant mix of golf enthusiasts from across the East African region, showcasing not only competitive spirit but also a deep commitment to community impact and environmental stewardship.
Edgar Byamah, Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, expressed profound gratitude to all participants, emphasising that the tournament’s purpose extended beyond the greens. “Your dedication to the game and the sportsmanship you displayed are highly commendable,” Byamah remarked. “Every participant here is a winner for helping to realise the larger purpose of this tournament.”
Byamah proudly highlighted KCB Bank’s position as the largest bank in East Africa by total assets and profitability, according to recent quarterly reports. He stressed, however, that the bank’s ethos goes beyond financial metrics. “It’s not just about being the largest; it’s about the impact we make in the communities where we operate. That’s why it’s important that wherever we are, we not only give back to the community but also support industry, commerce, trade, and people.”
The KCB East Africa Golf Tour is a regional spectacle, bringing together players from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Burundi. Byamah fondly recalled Team Uganda’s triumphant victory in Kenya last year, emphasising how the annual event continues to foster strong regional bonds. He also drew attention to the KCB Foundation, where each subsidiary contributes annually to support initiatives in entrepreneurship, education, health, and environmental protection.
Reinforcing the bank’s dedication to sustainability, Byamah pointed to the bank’s signature green branding. “This is because our environment is a critical component,” he stated. He reiterated KCB’s unwavering support for the golf fraternity, noting recent backing for tournaments in Arua, Mbarara, Jinja, and Lira. “Let’s keep building a future where business success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, because at the heart of everything is one simple promise: For People. For Better,” Byamah concluded.
Echoing the spirit of regional collaboration, Kenya Airways, a key partner for the tour, was represented by Felix Mwangangi. He lauded the event as a powerful platform for “fostering community engagement and promoting regional sports tourism.” In a gesture of support for golfers, Kenya Airways is offering all valid golf club members an exclusive 15% discount on air tickets, further facilitating travel and participation across the region. This partnership underscores the strong synergy between sports and business, demonstrating how such initiatives can drive both social connections and economic development.
The day’s competition saw Team On The Money, comprising Gloria Nanyonga, Dipak Patel, Nic Snyman, and Mathew Nviiri, emerge as the overall best team. Their impressive score of 111 points was a testament to their strong drives, accurate shots, and consistent putting throughout the challenging course.
Among the KCB staff, Agnes Mayanja claimed the top spot, showcasing strategic play and crucial putts that secured her well-deserved win. The longest drive of the day was delivered by Michael Koima in the men’s category, while Judith Komugisha earned the title for the ladies. Josephine Njoroge won the nearest-to-the-pin contest for women, with Ernest Rukundo taking the men’s title.
The overall individual winners were Enoch Nuwagaba in the men’s category with an impressive 39 points, and Florence Namara, who led the women’s field with 32 points. Robert Sekitole was recognised as the overall best caddie.
Prize winners were rewarded with an array of exciting incentives, including a fully paid trip to Nairobi for the KCB East Africa Golf Tour grand finale, ICEA Lion Clubsman insurance policies, duffle bags, golf balls, trolleys, and Kenya Airways flight tickets, cementing the tour’s commitment to rewarding excellence and fostering regional sporting ties.