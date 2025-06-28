Sports
East Africa Set to Ignite as CHAN 2025 Kicks Off in August
The stage is set for a thrilling display of African football as the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) prepares to kick off on August 2nd, with co-hosts Tanzania facing Burkina Faso in the opening match in Dar es Salaam. The biennial tournament, exclusively featuring footballers playing in their domestic leagues, promises to be a crucial dress rehearsal for the highly anticipated 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will also be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Uganda, a co-host for the first time, is poised to launch their CHAN campaign on August 4th against formidable Algeria in Kampala. The Cranes, who have participated in six of the previous seven CHAN tournaments without progressing past the group stage, will be looking to break this long-standing jinx on home soil. With fervent home support at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, there’s renewed optimism that this could be Uganda’s breakthrough tournament.
Neighbouring co-hosts Kenya, now guided by South African coaching luminary Benni McCarthy (formerly part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United), will make their tournament debut on August 3rd against two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo in Nairobi. This will be a significant test for McCarthy’s side as they aim to make an immediate impact in front of their home fans.
The tournament boasts the participation of three former CHAN title-holders: DR Congo, Morocco, and defending champions Senegal. Notably, Libya and Tunisia, two other past winners, will not be competing, citing domestic fixture congestion. Despite the absence of foreign-based stars like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, CHAN matches carry full international status, with results contributing to world rankings, adding an extra layer of competitive importance.
Titans and Challengers Alike
The tournament will feature three of the five former CHAN title-holders: two-time champions DR Congo, defending champions Senegal, and Morocco. Notably absent are Libya and Tunisia, which withdrew citing domestic fixture congestion.
Despite the restriction to footballers playing in their home countries – meaning global stars like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will not feature – CHAN matches hold full international status and contribute to world rankings, underscoring the significance of the competition for emerging talents.
The CHAN 2025 tournament is not just about the immediate glory; it also serves as a vital precursor to the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will jointly host, making this edition of CHAN a crucial test of their readiness and organizational capabilities.
Football enthusiasts across the region and beyond can now mark their calendars for a vibrant festival of African football, culminating in the final match slated for August 30 in Nairobi.
Full Fixture List (All Kick-off Times GMT):
Group A (Nairobi)
- Aug 3: Kenya v Democratic Republic of Congo (1200), Morocco v Angola (1500)
- Aug 7: DR Congo v Zambia (1300), Angola v Kenya (1600)
- Aug 10: Kenya v Morocco (1200), Zambia v Angola (1500)
- Aug 14: Morocco v Zambia (1400), Angola v DR Congo (1700)
- Aug 17: Zambia v Kenya (1200), DR Congo v Morocco (1200)
Group B (Dar es Salaam/Zanzibar City)
- Aug 2: Tanzania v Burkina Faso (1700)
- Aug 3: Madagascar v Mauritania (1700)
- Aug 6: Burkina Faso v Central African Republic (1400), Mauritania v Tanzania (1700)
- Aug 9: C.A.R. v Mauritania (1400), Tanzania v Madagascar (1700)
- Aug 13: Madagascar v C.A.R. (1400), Mauritania v Burkina Faso (1700)
- Aug 16: C.A.R. v Tanzania (1700), Burkina Faso v Madagascar (1700)
Group C (Kampala/Nairobi)
- Aug 4: Niger v Guinea (1400), Uganda v Algeria (1700)
- Aug 8: Algeria v South Africa (1400), Guinea v Uganda (1700)
- Aug 11: South Africa v Guinea (1400), Uganda v Niger (1700)
- Aug 15: Guinea v Algeria (1400), Niger v South Africa (1700)
- Aug 18: South Africa v Uganda (1700), Algeria v Niger (1700)
Group D (Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam)
- Aug 5: Congo Brazzaville v Sudan (1400), Senegal (holders) v Nigeria (1700)
- Aug 12: Senegal v Congo (1400), Sudan v Nigeria (1700)
- Aug 19: Sudan v Senegal (1700), Nigeria v Congo (1700)
Quarter-finals
- Aug 22: Winners A v runners-up B (1400), Nairobi; Winners B v runners-up A (1700), Dar es Salaam
- Aug 23: Winners C v runners-up D (1400), Kampala; Winners D v runners-up C (1700), Zanzibar
Semi-finals
- Aug 26: Winners QF1 v winners QF4 (1430), Dar es Salaam; Winners QF2 v winners QF3 (1730), Kampala
3rd Place Play-off
- Aug 29: Semi-finals losers (1500), Kampala
Final
- Aug 30: Semi-finals winners (1500), Nairobi