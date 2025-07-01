Everything you need to know about Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024 finals

After being pushed back a year because of scheduling issues, the tournament kicks off on Saturday, 5 July, when the hosts take on Zambia at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat (20:00 GMT).

Listeners to the World Service in Africa will be able to hear live radio commentary of that game, the group clash between Mali and Tanzania, both semi-finals and the final.

Record nine-time champions Nigeria are also in action on the opening weekend, facing Tunisia in Group B, while holders South Africa begin the defence of their title against Ghana in Group C on Monday, 7 July.

But when are the other group fixtures? What is the format of the tournament? Where are matches being played and when do they kick off? BBC Sport Africa provides you with all the information ahead of the 13th edition of Africa’s biggest women’s footballing event.

What are the groups?