Uganda's Dr. Florence Adongo scoops NBI top job

News

Uganda’s Dr. Florence Adongo scoops NBI top job

Dr. Florence Adongo, a veteran of Nile Basin diplomacy from a political wing is set to be in charge of implementation of the NBI agenda

