Uganda to host 7th Nile Basin Development Forum

UPDATED: Uganda is hosting the 7th edition of the Nile Basin Development Forum (NBDF) from 16th to 18th October 2023 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The Science Policy dialogue acts as a platform during which researchers present findings of their studies or projects that are of significance to the current and future status of water, energy, food in the Nile Basin.

Eng. Sylvester Matemu, the Executive Director of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) the agency that coordinates the Forum told a news conference this week that the this years’ Forum is focusing on the threats posed by climate change on Water, Food and Energy availability among the 10 member countries of the Nile Basin.

The Seventh edition of the Nile Basin Development Forum is set to be held here in Uganda, the second time since the forum was established.

This flagship science-policy-practice dialogue provides a learning and networking opportunity for discussing issues concerning the cooperative governance and sustainable management and development of the Nile Basin, and for sharing the latest information, knowledge, and best practices in trans boundary water resources management and development amongst professionals.

The 7th NBDF is running under the Theme: Accelerating the Achievement of the SDGs in a Changing Climate.”

Eng. Sylvester Matemu, the Executive Director of NBI emphasized the importance of the Forum as a platform for sharing information.

With the effects of Climate change already upon the region, the focus on climate change and its impacts on water resources in the region, appears a timely move.

