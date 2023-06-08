Connect with us
Ugandans pay tribute to fallen artist and Ex-MP Kato Lubwama

RIP Kato Lubwama

Dramatist and former Member of Parliament for Lubaga South Division in Kampala district Kato Lubwama who succumbed to heart disease on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Wandegeya in Kampala.

Speaker Anita Annet Among said: “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of Hon. Kato Lubwama. His sense of humour brought life to the 10th Parliament and he built bridges across the political divide. He also leaves a solid legacy in the entertainment world where he spent most of his life. I convey our sympathies to his family, his constituents, friends and all who loved him. May his soul rest in peace.”
UCC Executives Director Irene Kaggwa haile the late for his passion toward the development of arts in Uganda:
She said:”UCC condoles with the family of the now late Hon. Kato Lubwama, the creative arts fraternity and the people of Uganda upon his demise. Honourable was passionate about the development of the arts industry in Uganda until his last.”

Fellow artists-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said:
“This morning, we woke up to the shocking news of the sudden death of former Lubaga South MP and renowned actor Kato Lubwama ‘Bidugu’. While we sometimes disagreed, I salute his contribution to theatre and the whole entertainment industry. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and fellow artistes. Kitalo!”

Katikkiro Charles Mayiga said: “Amawulire g’okufa kwa Kato Lubwama ga nnakuwaza nnyo. Yali muwereeza wa Kaliisoliiso ku CBS; yazannya nnyo katemba; yali Mubaka wa Paalamenti owa Lubaga South (2016 – 21). Nsaasira mukyala we, abaana, abooluganda ne mikwano gye. Mukama amuwe ekiwummulo eky’emirembe. CPM.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga described the late as his best friend: he said: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of my best friend, Kato Lubwama, a legendary artist and actor. His captivating voice and theatrical displays, that famed him, will be missed by many. I do extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, and fans. RIP legend.”

