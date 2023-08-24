Connect with us
Wagner leader believed dead in plane crash

Published on

Prigozhin was a notorious war lord whose influence span across Asia and Africa


Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner is believed to have died in a plane crash inside Russia, Russian aviation authority has said.

Suspicion is rife that Prigozhin was killed on the orders of President Vladmir Putin of Russia, following the formers’ recent mutiny that threatened to overthrow the Russian dictator from power.

The Kremlin is yet to confirm whether the Wagner chief died in the plane crash yesterday, but aviation officials said he was one of six passengers on board.

If confirmed, Prigozhin’s death could have some positive impact on Africa where the Wagner group remains a destabilising factor through supporting coups.

