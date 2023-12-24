Connect with us
Ssenyonyi replaces Mpuuga in new NUP shadow cabinet shake-up

Youthful Joel Ssenyonyi, 37 years old, is the new Leader of Opposition in Uganda’s Parliament

Youthful West MP Joel Ssenyonyi has been named by his National Unity Platform party to lead the shadow cabinet in Parliament.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi announced the changes on Friday while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule.

Kyagulanyi appointed Mpuuga to the position of Commissioner of Parliament, another influential position.

In pre-empting possible criticism about his new changes, Kyagulanyi said the changes shouldn’t be seen as a demotion of Mpuuga but rather the party living its spirit of changing leadership.

Kyagulanyi praised Mpuuga for the job well-done despite many challenges.

“We thank you for the leadership in tough times, for the comradeship you have given to various leaders including myself.”



