Archbishop Kaziimba Pays Tribute to Late Pope Francis

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba, has honoured the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, while also commissioning the organising committee for this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

During a meeting with bishops from Northern Uganda, who are spearheading the preparations for the annual event, Archbishop Kaziimba conveyed his condolences to the global Catholic community. “As we prepare for this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, we remember Pope Francis for his memorable visit to Uganda in 2015 and his deep appreciation of the Uganda Martyrs Museum at the Church of Uganda site,” he stated.

He lauded Pope Francis’s dedication to youth, his vocal advocacy for the poor and oppressed, and emphasised that his legacy of compassion and justice would endure.

Turning to the Martyrs Day preparations, Rt. Rev. Godfrey Loum, Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda and chairperson of the organising committee, outlined the progress made. He revealed that several sub-committees, each led by a bishop from the Northern region, have been formed to ensure the event’s success.

While Bishop Loum confirmed that a budget has been approved, he refrained from disclosing the exact amount. He explained that funding would primarily come from contributions from the Northern Uganda dioceses, with significant support expected from the government through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

The committee has extended an invitation to Bishop Henry Luke Orombi, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, to be the guest speaker, along with other prominent preachers.

Rt. Rev. Wilson Kitara, Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, announced the formation of a 400-member choir, with each of the six dioceses contributing 50 members. He also detailed the arrangements for foot pilgrims, stating that each pilgrim will be required to carry a national ID and that their respective dioceses will sponsor and care for them during the journey.

Building on the successes of last year’s Rwenzori Cluster, which focused on site improvements, the Northern Cluster, encompassing Lango, West Lango, Madi and West Nile, Kitgum, and Nebbi dioceses, has pledged to install solar lighting at the Martyrs site to promote sustainability.

Archbishop Kaziimba praised the collaborative spirit of the Northern Cluster, highlighting it as a demonstration of unity within the Church of Uganda. He commissioned the bishops, emphasising that Martyrs Day is more than a celebration, but a call to repentance and a renewed commitment to Christ.