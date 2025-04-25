Five New High Court Circuits underway

The Judiciary has operationalised five new High Court Circuits in Entebbe, Kumi, Lugazi, Patongo, and Wakiso, bringing the number of operational High Court Circuits across the country to 29.

This development marks a major milestone in the implementation of the Judiciary’s Transformational Agenda, which aims to take judicial services closer to the people and ensure timely and efficient access to justice for all Ugandans.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, reiterated the Judiciary’s commitment to expanding its physical presence to reduce the pressure on existing courts and enhance service delivery.

“We plan to further expand to Ibanda and Ntungamo in Ankole, Moyo in West Nile, and Rakai in Buganda in the coming Financial Year,” the Chief Justice revealed.

Acting Chief Registrar Pamella Lamunu Ocaya confirmed that the registries at the five new circuits are now fully functional and accepting case filings. She noted that residents can now file cases directly within their jurisdictions, reducing the need to travel to distant courts.

According to Lamunu, cases from Entebbe and Wakiso previously handled by Kampala-based High Court Divisions will now be managed locally.

Both Entebbe and Wakiso High Court circuits have been equipped with the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), which facilitates e-filing, digital case tracking, and virtual hearings to enhance efficiency.

Lamunu further explained that case files from Mukono High Court have been transferred to Lugazi, while Soroti and Kitgum High Courts have handed over relevant files to Kumi and Patongo, respectively.

According to the press statement, Justice Flavia Nabakooza will preside over the Entebbe High Court, which will handle cases from Entebbe Municipality and Busiro South. Justice Mary Ikit will oversee the Kumi High Court, serving the districts of Bukedea, Amuria, and Kumi.

Dr. Winfred Nabisinde has been assigned to Lugazi High Court to handle matters from Buikwe and Buvuma, while Justice George Okello will head Patongo High Court, covering Pader, Abim, Otuke, and Agago. On the other hand, former Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, now a Judge and Justice Flavia Grace Lamuno will manage Wakiso High Court, which will serve Busiro County East, Busiro County North, and Nansana Municipality.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo confirmed that the appointed judges have already reported to their respective stations.

The expansion is expected to ease the burden on existing courts, reduce case backlog, and enhance access to justice, particularly for communities that previously depended on far-off High Court Divisions

