African leaders urge nuclear energy adoption to drive growth

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi speaks during the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2025) in Kigali Rwanda, June 30, 2025

African delegates at the inaugural Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2025) in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Monday called for the accelerated adoption of nuclear energy to meet the continent’s rising energy demand, support industrialisation, and drive sustainable development.

As the continent’s population is expected to exceed 3 billion in the next four decades, leaders stressed the importance of clean, reliable and scalable energy, particularly nuclear power.

“The future of the African energy landscape will continue to be driven by increasing energy demand and population growth,” said Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente during the opening ceremony.

With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity, Ngirente said nuclear energy is important as a sustainable, low-carbon solution capable of ensuring energy security and supporting climate resilience across the continent.

Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore noted that nuclear energy is central to Rwanda’s long-term energy strategy, and that Rwanda is actively exploring small modular reactors to meet rising energy demand and reduce carbon emissions.

“The first reactor is expected by 2026, with operational readiness targeted by 2028,” Gasore said.

Running through Tuesday, the summit seeks to elevate nuclear energy as a key pillar of Africa’s sustainable development.

NEISA 2025 is organized in collaboration with key international institutions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Nuclear Energy Agency, World Nuclear Association, and leading regional financial institutions.

