MPs Reject DPP’s Funding Request Over Political Interference, Poor Performance

Legislators on the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs have rejected a proposal from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to allocate funds for the Inspections and Quality Assurance Department, citing political interference and poor performance.

The legislators were interfacing with officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Tuesday, 01 April 2025, as they scrutinised the DPP’s ministerial policy statement.

The DDP is established under Article 120 of the Constitution and is responsible for instituting criminal proceedings in all courts with competent jurisdiction, except the Court Martial.

Erute County South Member of Parliament, Hon. Jonathan Odur, called for accountability from the DPP regarding case management.

He demanded an audit of the files the office had received, sanctioned and recommended for further investigation or closed.

“We have one case that is already in the public domain; RtCol. Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused. When are you going to prosecute that matter instead of repeatedly requesting more time under the guise of further investigations? You already sanctioned their files, meaning you were satisfied with the evidence. Give us an update, along with other pending cases,” Odur said.

Odur criticised the DPP for prosecuting people without sufficient evidence.

“Do you understand what it means for someone innocent, yet you still proceed with the case despite clear evidence showing there’s no solid ground for prosecution? Do you realise the harm you cause such individuals?” he asked.

He added that the DPP, with its stipulated constitutional independence, has failed to check what he termed as excesses from the Executive.

“For this reason, I reject the budget proposal for the Inspection and Quality Assurance Department. What inspections have you carried out to ensure your prosecutors adhere to professional conduct?” he added.

Soroti District Woman MP, Hon. Anna Adeke, questioned the prosecutors for taking instructions from government security operatives.

“What business do your prosecutors have in taking orders from RDCs, DISOs, etc? Your office is being used for all the wrong reasons,” she said.

West Budama North East MP, Hon. Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, condemned the DPP’s poor performance, citing findings from the 11th Annual Report on the State of Equal Opportunities for the 2023/2024 financial year. The Principal Policy Analyst at the ODPP, Viola Tucungwirwe, pledged to address the issues raised by the MPs and petitioned them to consider supporting their funding requests.

She emphasised the need for resources to recruit state attorneys and non-legal officers, improve communication and strengthen the DPP’s operational units.

