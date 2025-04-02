What you must know about Arthur Mugyenyi, the new ISO Director General

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday appointed Arthur Mugyenyi as the new Director General of Uganda’s Internal Security Organisation (ISO), a critical agency tasked with national intelligence and security. Mugyenyi assumed office on April 1, 2025, succeeding the late Brigadier General Charles Oluka, who passed away on January 29, 2025.

Mugyenyi’s appointment underscores President Museveni’s confidence in his ability to steer ISO in an evolving security landscape. His deputy, Tony Kinyera Apecu, will support him in the agency’s leadership.

But who is Arthur Mugyenyi?

Mugyenyi brings extensive experience in security and intelligence, having steadily risen through the ranks of ISO. Prior to his elevation, he served as Director of Political Intelligence, overseeing critical political data collection and analysis that informed national security policies. His earlier role as a District Internal Security Officer (DISO) saw him managing grassroots intelligence networks and tackling localized security threats across various districts.

Born in Kiruhura District, a region known for its strong political ties to President Museveni, Mugyenyi’s journey to the top of Uganda’s intelligence apparatus is a story of persistence and expertise. His early assignments involved addressing community security concerns such as cattle rustling, which provided him with a strong foundation in managing security at a micro level.

His brief tenure in Parliament, where he reportedly served as a security advisor or liaison, further broadened his perspective on intelligence operations and legislative oversight, making him a well-rounded choice for the ISO leadership.

Described in social media discussions as “highly educated” in security affairs, Mugyenyi’s qualifications remain undisclosed, but his extensive career indicates advanced training in intelligence and administration. His leadership is expected to build on his predecessor’s efforts to restore ISO’s credibility, following the tumultuous tenure of Col Kaka Bagyenda.

With Uganda facing an increasingly complex security environment, Mugyenyi’s strategic insights, coupled with his grassroots experience, position him to strengthen ISO’s role in safeguarding national interests. His appointment marks a significant shift in the agency’s leadership, with expectations high for his ability to navigate Uganda’s security landscape effectively.

