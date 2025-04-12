Opposition MPs warned against the 100 million shillings Bonanza

The Office of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament has urged Members of Parliament to clarify their stance on the alleged 100-million-shilling cash handout.

This follows a resolution by the Opposition Parliamentary Caucus demanding that MPs condemn the reported payment, said to be a reward for passing the Rationalization Bill, which merged the Uganda Coffee Development Authority with the Ministry of Agriculture.

It is also alleged that the funds were intended to influence support for the upcoming UPDF Amendment Bill, which seeks to allow civilians to be tried in military courts.

Speaking on behalf of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Butambala MP Mohammad Muwanga Kivumbi announced that opposition MPs are expected to sign a resolution affirming they have not received, and will not accept, the money.

This is a simple test, It’s all members of the opposition. I speak for the opposition that believes that this money is bad. Please, you are going to sign and this signing will be put to the public that one, I’ve not received the money, I don’t intend to receive the money and I condemn this action.

Muwanga added that this will be a testimony because one, this money is for two purposes, it was negotiated during the coffee amendment bill, and it’s also intended to sweeten up the passing of the UPDF amendment bill before parliament.

This as the highest form of betrayal by a legislator to transact for purposes of passing a legislation, He remarked

The Butambala legislator further warned colleagues against such manipulative tactics by the ruling NRM government.

“We want to beseech you on behalf of the leadership of the opposition in parliament. Please, this is bad money. We shouldn’t fall prey to this game of General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. For those who could have received it, we want to encourage you to find courage to return it. Now, whoever will fail to sign, we will know you took the money”-Muwanga Kivumbi

Opposition MPs supported the move, and within 15 minutes, 31 MPs from different opposition parties had signed the resolution.

On Thursday, Muwanga Kivumbi raised the matter before parliament to seek an explanation from the leadership, but the deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayembwa, watered the matter down, referring to it as mere allegations with no proof.

The Deputy Speaker said that Parliament is accountable for what is officially budgeted, appropriated and spent through formal processes.

“I will not sit here and legitimise street talk. I have not received any coin, nor have I received any call from anyone who has my money. If you know you have my money, please bring it,” Tayebwa said.

