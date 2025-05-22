News
PAC Demands PS Bagiire Expedite Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Policies
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to fast-track the development of its Foreign Affairs and Diaspora policies to improve its operations.
This directive follows a review of the Auditor General’s report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Members of Parliament, led by Mawogola South MP Gorreth Namugga, criticised the ministry for operating without formal policies, which has led to accountability gaps. This concern arose from a query in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2024.
Namugga, along with Bungokho Central MP Richard Wanda and Amuria District Woman MP Susan Amero, rejected Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire’s assertion that policy objectives are already outlined in the constitution. They insisted on the establishment of a formal policy framework.
“The country wonders whether we have standards. A policy is a standard for operating a ministry. So we cannot come to an accountability committee of parliament and speak to a ministry that has no policy, and you stated you did not have money to establish a diaspora policy,” Namugga stated.
Namugga questioned who provides direction on resource allocation, emphasising that the permanent secretary should prioritise funding for policy development before allocating money elsewhere. She stressed that the lack of fundamental policies is the reason Ugandans abroad are suffering. “You don’t have a diaspora policy, and equally, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development does not have a labour externalisation policy,” she added.
Bagiire explained that a draft Foreign Affairs policy had been submitted to the President, and consultations for the Diaspora Policy are underway with support from the International Organisation for Migration. He assured the committee that, given the diaspora’s remittances of 1.4 trillion shillings, the policy would be finalised within the year.
“Indeed, that matter has been raised by Parliament time and again about the absence of a foreign policy… and the Ministry has reported that the Chief Diplomat, His Excellency the President, received a draft from the Ministry and that he had not reverted on that draft, and that remains the case,” Bagiire responded.
However, Bagiire quickly added that the ministry has taken note and will proceed with the diaspora policy, hoping to conclude consultations next month and finalise the policy before the end of the year.
Bagiire also provided the Public Accounts Committee with a draft copy of the diaspora policy.