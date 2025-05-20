News
Wife of Missing Former CID Spokesperson Demands Answers from IGP Byakagaba
The wife of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Twine, former spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), has voiced her distress and frustration, claiming she and her family have been repeatedly denied access to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba regarding her husband’s sudden disappearance.
Kate Kabagenyi revealed that her relentless efforts to meet with IGP Byakagaba at the Naguru Police headquarters have been met with persistent obstruction. Her husband, ASP Twine, was reportedly summoned by the IGP on the evening of Tuesday, May 13, and instructed to appear without fail on Wednesday, May 14. Crucially, Twine was not given any reason for the urgent summons.
“I have on several occasions attempted to meet the IGP, but I have been denied access to his office,” Kabagenyi stated, her voice laced with desperation. “He is the last person my husband went to meet, and he did not know why he had summoned him. I believe it is the IGP with the answers to where my husband went after meeting him.”
Sources close to the matter indicate that Twine did appear before IGP Byakagaba and his deputy, James Ochaya, in a meeting that reportedly lasted approximately 40 minutes. Following the meeting, Twine was allegedly handed over to Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers who were waiting in a vehicle in the Naguru parking lot.
The circumstances surrounding Twine’s handover to the SFC remain unclear, raising questions about the nature of any alleged crime that would necessitate such an unusual transfer from police custody. Adding to the mystery, ASP Twine’s vehicle remains parked at Naguru, and all his known telephone contacts are switched off.
“The vehicle is still there in the parking lot, and I saw it yesterday (Monday),” Kabagenyi confirmed. “I have been told by his colleagues that they saw him and they don’t know what followed afterwards. That’s why I want the IGP to tell me where he went. I am just reading in papers that he was handed over to SFC, but can only get confirmation from the IGP, who was the last person to meet him.”
Kabagenyi highlighted the insurmountable challenge of inquiring with the army without any official explanation from the police regarding the SFC’s involvement. She expressed the difficulty in initiating a search when there is no specific information pointing to the exact officers who took her husband from the IGP’s presence.
At the time of his disappearance, ASP Twine had reportedly submitted his resignation and was slated to be officially discharged from the police force in September. He was reportedly eyeing a parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections.
Both Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke and SFC Spokesperson Maj. Jimmy Omara have denied any knowledge of Twine’s current whereabouts, further deepening the mystery surrounding his disappearance. The family’s plea for answers from the highest office in the police force continues to go unanswered, leaving them in agonizing uncertainty.