Former CID Spokesperson Charles Twiine Missing Since Wednesday
Concerns are mounting for the whereabouts of Charles Twiine, the former Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson recently reassigned to the Parliament police investigations section, who has been reported missing since Wednesday, his family confirmed on Friday.
Twiine was last seen and heard from on Wednesday afternoon after departing police headquarters in Naguru. Adding to the mystery, he had been scheduled for a significant meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) earlier that day at 7 a.m.
According to his distraught family, Twiine’s vehicle remains parked at the police headquarters in Naguru, raising further questions about his disappearance. They have expressed their deep concern, stating they have not received any clear explanation from authorities regarding his disappearance or his movements after leaving the police premises.
Before this unsettling incident, Twiine had been on official duty, travelling with a parliamentary committee to Mbarara on Monday. He returned to Kampala on Tuesday night, seemingly in response to the summons for the Wednesday morning meeting with the IGP.
The family further revealed that all attempts to contact Twiine have been unsuccessful, as his mobile phones have been switched off since Wednesday afternoon, intensifying their anxiety and fueling speculation about his sudden disappearance.
The circumstances surrounding Charles Twiine’s disappearance remain unclear, and his family is appealing to the authorities to expedite investigations and provide any information that could lead to his safe return. This developing story is sure to raise questions within the police force and the wider community.