Uganda to Celebrate This Year’s International Labour Day In Nakapiripiriti District

Uganda is set to commemorate International Labour Day at Nakaale Grounds in Nakapiripiriti District, under the theme “Consolidating on the Gains of the Parish Development Model (PDM) for Increased Productivity and Inclusive Job Creation.

The revelation was made by the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi Ongom, highlighting the day’s significance in honouring workers and advocating for fair labour practices.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on April 30, 2025, Minister Amongi underscored the critical role of workers across all sectors of the economy.

“Workers are the backbone of every nation,” Minister Amongi stated, emphasising the diverse contributions of individuals from construction and farming to IT and healthcare, including teachers, journalists, carpenters, and welders. “Every sector depends on the hard work and dedication of its labour force.”

The annual commemoration, according to the Minister, serves as a crucial moment for reflection and progress. “This day is commemorated in appreciation of the invaluable contributions of workers to national development and serves to raise both national and international consciousness on the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of workers,” she explained. “It is a moment to reflect on the milestones we have achieved, the challenges we continue to face, and the opportunities that lie ahead for enhancing productive employment.”

Minister Amongi further articulated the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare. “It also reaffirms our collective commitment to advancing decent work, safeguarding the rights of all workers, and fostering inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities across the country,” she affirmed.

The Minister also confirmed that the choice of theme “Consolidating on the Gains of the Parish Development Model (PDM) for Increased Productivity and Inclusive Job Creation” underscores the government’s focus on leveraging the PDM to drive economic transformation and job creation.

Parish Development Model (PDM) at the Forefront

The Parish Development Model, launched in 2022, is a flagship initiative aimed at transitioning communities from subsistence to commercial agriculture. Minister Amongi highlighted the PDM’s transformative potential. PDM has deepened the gains in economic transformation. The PDM is reshaping Uganda’s labour market by promoting local entrepreneurship and generating employment at the grassroots level.

The Minister cited key outcomes of the PDM, noting its success in supporting income-generating activities and enhancing financial inclusion. “By supporting income-generating activities, enhancing financial inclusion, and delivering skills training, the program has enabled households to invest in various enterprises such as coffee (265,460 producers), other crops (742,169 producers), piggery (280,847 producers), poultry (261,181 producers), and dairy (72,429 producers), all of which have contributed to job creation and local economic growth,” she elaborated.

The impact of the PDM is already evident in the reduction of subsistence farming. “As a result, the share of households reliant on subsistence farming has declined from 39% in 2021 to 33% in 2024,” Minister Amongi confirmed. “In addition, the PDM has provided viable pathways to self-employment, which is helping to reduce youth unemployment and the proportion of young people Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET).”

“Overall, the initiative is accelerating inclusive economic transformation and fostering a more monetized, resilient, and equitable labour market,” she added.

Complementary Programs for Job Creation

The Minister also went on revealed that to further amplify the impact of the PDM, the government is rolling out several complementary programs such as;

The National Apprenticeship Scheme that aims at creating a skilled workforce with practical, market-relevant skills. “Under this initiative, PDM beneficiaries and their workers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals in a variety of settings, including restaurants, modern farms, hotels, bakeries, garages, salons and factories, where they will gain practical skills to apply in their own businesses,” Minister Amongi explained.

Supporting Jua-Kali Enterprises to Transition into the Formal Economy (SENTE) Programme: This program, also known as the Jua-Kali Programme, will support beneficiaries transitioning from subsistence farming to a more commercially oriented economy. “In the medium to long term, the Jua Kali Programme will amplify the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM) by supporting beneficiaries who transition from subsistence farming to a more commercially oriented economy,” the Minister stated.

Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project: This project focuses on increasing access to entrepreneurial services for female entrepreneurs. “The GROW Project complements the Parish Development Model (PDM) by targeting women who have graduated from subsistence farming under the PDM and are ready to scale their economic activities,” Minister Amongi said.

National Productivity and Competitiveness Centre: This centre will enhance labour efficiency, enterprise performance, and human capital development. “The National Productivity and Competitiveness Centre complements the Parish Development Model (PDM) by enhancing labour efficiency, enterprise performance, and human capital development at the grassroots level,” the Minister noted.

Green Jobs Programme: This program promotes environmentally sustainable practices and livelihoods. “The Green Jobs Programme complements the Parish Development Model (PDM) by promoting environmentally sustainable practices as communities transition from subsistence to commercial production,” Minister Amongi explained

Meanwhile, the Labour Day 2025 celebrations will serve as a platform to recognise the contributions of Uganda’s workforce, highlight the potential of initiatives like the PDM, and address the pressing challenges that workers face in their pursuit of decent work.

Comments

comments