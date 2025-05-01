NWSC’s Dr. Silver Mugisha Honoured with Prestigious Golden Jubilee Medal for Transformative Leadership

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, the visionary Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has been awarded the esteemed Golden Jubilee Medal in recognition of his exceptional leadership and profound impact on the utility’s remarkable growth and efficiency.

The prestigious accolade was presented to Dr. Mugisha by President Yoweri Museveni during the Labour Day national celebrations held today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Nakale Grounds in Nakapiripirit District. The Golden Jubilee Medal, also known as the Independence Medal, stands as Uganda’s highest civilian honour, second only to the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa. Established in 2012 to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary of independence, it recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and unwavering loyalty to Uganda.

This year’s Labour Day celebrations were themed “Consolidating the Gains of the PDM for Increased Productivity and Inclusive Job Creation.”

Born on September 14, 1968, in the Bushenyi district of western Uganda, Dr. Mugisha has dedicated his entire professional journey to NWSC, joining the corporation in 1994. His dedication and strategic acumen propelled him through the ranks, culminating in his appointment as Managing Director in August 2013. Since assuming this pivotal role, Dr. Mugisha has spearheaded a transformative era for the national water and sewerage services provider.

A distinguished academic, Dr. Mugisha holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and Economics from Makerere University, Uganda. His doctoral research, conducted in collaboration with the Public Utility Research Center (PURC) at the University of Florida, USA, focused on crucial aspects of performance monitoring, incentive design, and productivity analysis – knowledge he has demonstrably applied to drive NWSC’s success. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director, he served as Chief Manager for Institutional Development and External Services at the corporation.

Under Dr. Mugisha’s strategic and forward-thinking leadership, NWSC has witnessed unprecedented expansion and significant improvements across all key performance indicators. The number of customer water connections has more than doubled, surging from 270,000 in 2013 to over 650,000 by 2023, dramatically increasing access to clean and safe water for millions of Ugandans. Simultaneously, the corporation’s financial performance has experienced substantial growth, with the annual turnover increasing from 150 billion shillings to over 445 billion shillings during his tenure.

Dr. Mugisha’s commitment to infrastructure development is evident in the remarkable increase in the annual laying of critical water mains, which has soared from 80 kilometers to an impressive 2,800 kilometers. This concerted effort to expand and modernize the water distribution network is further highlighted by the growth in the total network length from 6,500 kilometers to over 18,000 kilometers.

The financial prudence championed by Dr. Mugisha and his management team has also significantly bolstered NWSC’s financial capacity. The surplus generated for reinvestment has more than doubled, climbing from 38 billion to over 96 billion shillings, enabling sustained growth and further infrastructure development. The corporation’s asset base has also witnessed substantial growth, increasing from 650 billion to a robust 3.1 trillion shillings.

Dr. Mugisha’s vision extends beyond mere numerical growth. Under his stewardship, NWSC has dramatically expanded its geographical reach, extending service coverage from 58 towns in 2013 to over 270 towns currently. This expansion has resulted in service coverage reaching over 84 percent within municipality boundaries and 74 percent when considering areas both inside and outside these boundaries.

Recognizing the paramount importance of a reliable water supply, Dr. Mugisha and his team have spearheaded numerous critical interventions, including the installation of advanced water pumps, the drilling of new boreholes, and the construction of vital transmission lines. These efforts have significantly boosted water production capacity and improved the overall reliability of water supply for consumers. The annual expansion of NWSC’s water pipe network now exceeds 2,000 kilometers.

Dr. Mugisha’s influence extends far beyond the operational success of NWSC. He holds prominent leadership positions across various sectors, including Chairman emeritus of the Governing Council of the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) and Chairman emeritus of the Board of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB). He also serves as a board member of the National Security Fund (NSSF), demonstrating his strategic leadership across diverse domains.

His dedication to professional excellence is underscored by his membership in the Uganda Institute of Professional Engineers (UIPE) and his registration with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB). He is also a Fellow of the International Water Association and the Sense Research School of the Netherlands.

Dr. Mugisha’s international standing in the water sector is further highlighted by his tenure as a Board Member of the International Water Association (IWA) from 2014 to 2016, followed by his role as Vice President of IWA from 2016 to 2018. In 2024, during the IWA Congress and Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, Dr. Mugisha received the association’s highest recognition for outstanding contributions to Water Management and Science. He also holds the esteemed position of President Emeritus of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA), the leading continental body for the sector in Africa.

The remarkable transformation of NWSC under Dr. Mugisha’s astute leadership has positioned it as a leading example of how a government-owned entity can operate with exceptional efficiency and effectiveness, delivering essential services to millions of Ugandans. His extensive experience, coupled with his significant national and international leadership roles, underscores the profound significance of the Golden Jubilee Medal awarded to him today, a testament to his unwavering commitment and transformative impact on the nation.