Bushingtone Drops Bombshell: Claims Lydia Jazmine Left Him High and Dry!

The local music scene is buzzing after renowned producer and events guru Bushingtone, known offstage as George Kagoda, made some shocking revelations about his past working relationship with songstress Lydia Jazmine. In a tell-all interview with Vybe Life UG, Bushingtone didn’t hold back, alleging that he never received a dime in royalties for the hit songs he produced and promoted for the “Masuuka” hitmaker during their four-year collaboration.

For those with short memories, Bushingtone and Lydia Jazmine were quite the power duo back in the day, churning out banger after banger before their professional split around 2018. While whispers of their strained relationship have circulated for years, Bushingtone’s recent statements have thrown fuel onto the fire.

According to Bushingtone, the lack of appreciation was a major factor in their parting of ways. But the real kicker? He claims he never saw a single royalty cheque for some of Jazmine’s biggest tracks, including the chart-topping “You & Me,” the infectious “Masuuka,” and the popular “Nkubanja.”

“I have never gotten a cheque for the You & Me, Masuuka, and Nkubanja royalties. I have never gotten a cheque for any song I did for Lydia (Jazmine),” Bushingtone stated emphatically in the interview. He further questioned the fairness of the situation, reminding listeners of his pivotal role in her early career. “Let’s be fair. How did I meet Lydia? How much has she ever given me?”

These allegations are sure to send shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Was Lydia Jazmine’s meteoric rise built, in part, on unpaid dues? Did Bushingtone’s efforts to propel her to stardom go unrewarded financially?

As of press time, Lydia Jazmine is yet to respond to these serious claims. However, you can bet that all eyes are now on her camp. Will she address Bushingtone’s accusations? What will be her side of the story?

One thing is for sure: this saga is far from over. We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for any updates in this developing drama. Stay tuned for more sizzling gossip!