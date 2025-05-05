Katikkiro Mayiga Calls on Gen. Muhoozi to Release Eddie Mutwe to Police for Proper Prosecution

The Katikiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to hand over Robert Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard, Edward Ssebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, to the Uganda Police Force for a thorough and lawful investigation.

Addressing the Buganda Lukiiko (Parliament) at Mengo, Katikiro Mayiga stated that if Edie Mutwe has committed any crime, he must be transferred to the custody of the Police. This would allow for a proper investigation to be conducted and due legal processes to unfold in the pursuit of justice.

“The acts of kidnapping Ugandans, assaulting journalists, and intimidation will not yield anything positive for this country,” the Katikiro asserted. “One wonders if General Muhoozi Kainerugaba abducted Edie Mutwe because of his beard and his lack of knowledge of Runyankole! Constitutionally, it is the police who holds the mandate to arrest or apprehend lawbreakers. Therefore, I am asking General Muhoozi to hand over Edie Mutwe to the Police if, indeed, he has a case to answer. I also implore the police to adhere strictly to the law while handling this matter.”

Furthermore, Katikiro Mayiga appealed to the subjects of the Buganda Kingdom, regardless of their political affiliations, to exercise tolerance towards one another. “The people of Buganda must know, understand, and believe that politics is akin to religion; everyone holds their own ideology and beliefs. Therefore, do not allow political differences to divide you. It is acceptable to have diverse political ideologies, but let our unity as Baganda remain steadfast.”

He also called upon the government, all sister security agencies, and the Electoral Commission to ensure that the upcoming General Election is conducted without the acts of violence against human rights that have been witnessed in the past, emphasising the need for a peaceful and fair electoral process.