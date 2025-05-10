Connect with us
EC Extends Voter Register Verification for Special Interest Groups

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an extension to the verification period for the Voters Register, specifically for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), as part of the ongoing preparations for the 2026 General Elections. EC Spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi made the announcement.

Initially scheduled to conclude on May 8, 2025, the verification exercise for SIGs – which includes Youths, Persons with Disabilities, and Older Persons, will now continue until May 15, 2025. This extension aligns with the broader display of the National Voters Register, which commenced on April 25, 2025.

“We call upon the public, especially persons with disabilities, the youth, and older persons, to take advantage of this extension and visit their respective villages to verify their details on the Voters Register,” urged Mucunguzi.

The EC Spokesperson emphasised that the extension ensures a transparent and accurate electoral process. By allowing more time for verification, the commission aims to mitigate potential errors and ensure that all eligible voters are correctly registered.

“This extension aims to ensure a transparent and accurate electoral process,” Mucunguzi stated.

Mucunguzi further appealed to all stakeholders to actively participate in the display exercise and adhere to the guidelines provided. He stressed the importance of timely verification, urging citizens not to wait until the last minute.

“Let us not wait for the last minute. Let us work together to ensure we have a clean, credible National Voters Register, as well as accurate registers for Special Interest Groups,” he said.

The EC is committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, and the extended verification period underscores its dedication to this goal. The commission encourages all eligible individuals within the Special Interest Groups to utilise this opportunity to confirm their registration details and contribute to a successful electoral process in 2026.

