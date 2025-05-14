News
Police Net Vehicle Ferrying 192 Jerrycans of Illegal Waragi into Karamoja
The Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) has successfully intercepted a vehicle attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of illicit waragi into the Karamoja sub-region. The operation took place along the Muyembe–Namalu Road, with the interception occurring at the Atari checkpoint.
Confirming the incident, Mt. Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson Mike Longole stated that the vehicle was found to be transporting a substantial 192 jerrycans filled with the locally distilled and often unregulated alcoholic beverage, waragi.
During the interception, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alfred Otoo, evaded arrest by fleeing the scene. As of now, his whereabouts remain unknown, and authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.
Spokesperson Longole emphasized that investigations into the attempted smuggling operation are currently underway. This interception underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the illegal distribution and transportation of illicit alcohol within the region. The unregulated nature of such waragi often poses significant health risks to consumers.
The successful operation by the ASTU highlights the vigilance of law enforcement in monitoring key transit routes and their commitment to curbing illegal activities that could potentially harm the communities in Karamoja. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.