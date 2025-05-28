News
UPDF’s Elite Seven Generals Set for Retirement, Leaving Enduring Legacy
Seven distinguished Generals of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have been officially cleared to retire later this year, marking the culmination of decades of dedicated service to Uganda and the region. The formal documentation ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya, presided over by the Chief of Joint Staff, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba.
The retiring officers are lauded for their significant contributions to national and regional peace, including pivotal roles in peacekeeping missions and the comprehensive development of the UPDF. Among the prominent figures is Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, a former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), renowned for his leadership in Uganda’s military engagements across the region.
The other esteemed retirees include Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa, Maj Gen Francis Ben Okello, Maj Gen George Igumba, Brig Gen John Byuma, Brig Gen Dominic Twesigomwe, and Brig Gen Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze.
Maj Gen Bakasumba commended the outgoing generals, stating, “These leaders have made remarkable contributions to national and regional peace, especially through international missions such as those in Somalia.” He further praised their instrumental role in enhancing the force’s command capabilities and strategic depth.
Emphasising the natural progression of military careers, Maj Gen Bakasumba highlighted that retirement creates opportunities for younger officers while ensuring seamless continuity in military operations. He light-heartedly quoted American biochemist Betty Sullivan, remarking, “There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experience, just waiting to happen. Some call it retirement, I call it bliss.”
The ceremony also shed light on ongoing legislative efforts to bolster veteran welfare. Maj Gen Bakasumba pointed to amendments underway for the UPDF Act (2005), which aim to improve access to medical care, disability compensation, and ensure full burial honours for veterans.
Brig Gen James Kinalwa, in charge of Joint Staff Human Resource Management, offered guidance to the retirees, encouraging them to maintain the exemplary discipline that characterised their military careers. He also urged caution regarding their health and public conduct as they transition into civilian life.
The documentation function was attended by key MODVA officials, members of the Joint Services legal team, and representatives from the Veterans Legal Aid Clinics, underscoring the comprehensive support provided during this significant transition.