ID Confiscation by Moneylenders Threatens Bunyoro National ID Renewal
A critical mass renewal of National Identity Cards in Uganda’s Bunyoro sub-region is facing significant disruption as a growing number of residents are unable to participate due to their IDs being confiscated by moneylenders. This widespread practice, particularly prevalent in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, and Buliisa, and acutely affecting communities along the shores of Lake Albert, raises serious concerns that thousands may miss out on updating their vital identification documents.
Local leaders report an alarming trend where residents, desperate for quick loans, have surrendered their original National IDs as collateral. When these loans go unpaid, the IDs are often confiscated, rendering individuals ineligible for the ongoing renewal exercise, which strictly requires the presentation of the original expired ID.
Uthman Kadir Mugisa, the LC5 Chairperson for Hoima District, confirmed the gravity of the situation. “My office has received numerous complaints from residents being turned away for failing to present their IDs,” Mugisa stated, appealing for urgent government intervention. “We need the relevant ministries to act swiftly before a significant portion of our population is excluded from this crucial identification exercise.”
The problem is equally pronounced in Kikuube District. LC5 Chairperson Peter Banura echoed Mugisa’s concerns, highlighting that many residents in his area have been similarly disqualified due to their IDs being held by moneylenders.
Hoima Woman Member of Parliament, Harriet Businge, added her voice to the growing chorus of concern, urging the government to address the matter promptly to prevent widespread disenfranchisement.
On the ground, affected residents are articulating their frustrations. Wilberforce Onyuthi, a resident of Kasenyi-Lyato in Buseruka sub-county, described the daily reality: “Many people are being turned away due to a lack of their original IDs.” Patrick Musinguzi from Kigorobya Town Council called for immediate government regulation of moneylenders. “Failure to act,” Musinguzi warned, “will result in many missing the entire ID renewal process.”
The National ID renewal is a critical exercise ensuring citizens have updated identification for various essential services and civic participation. The current crisis in Bunyoro underscores an urgent need for intervention to protect vulnerable populations and ensure the integrity of the national identification process. Without swift action, a significant segment of the Bunyoro sub-region’s population risks being left without valid identification, which could impact their access to services, voting rights, and overall civic engagement.