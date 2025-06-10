News
Long-Serving Presidential Aide Judith Obina Resigns, Eyes Gulu City Woman MP Seat
Judith Obina, the private secretary in charge of political affairs to President Yoweri Museveni, has officially resigned from her influential position, signalling her intent to contest for the Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament seat in the upcoming 2026 general elections.
Obina, who has dedicated 25 years of service within the President’s Office, announced during a press briefing with journalists in Gulu City on Monday. She confirmed that her contract with the State House is set to officially conclude on June 13, 2025, marking the end of a distinguished career as a political aide to the President.
The 52-year-old emphasised that her decision to resign was a deeply personal one, driven by a “calling to return home and serve the sub-region” by addressing the socio-economic challenges that have hindered development in Acholi. Obina articulated her primary motivation for entering the political fray as the perceived stagnation of the Acholi sub-region compared to other parts of the country.
She noted that despite significant financial commitments from the government to foster development in the sub-region, a considerable portion of this support has not effectively reached the grassroots communities, thereby impeding growth. Obina directly attributed these anomalies to what she described as “poor leadership,” a systemic issue she aims to rectify if elected to Parliament.
While the 2026 elections draw closer and many ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members have already begun the process of picking nomination forms for parliamentary seats, Obina remains undecided on whether to seek the NRM ticket. She stated that her overarching vision is centred on unity and service to the people, principles she believes transcend party affiliation. “Irrespective of having an NRM party ticket or not, my vision is unity and service to the people, which doesn’t require a party ticket,” she affirmed.
Obina’s entry into the political landscape sets the stage for a high-stakes contest in Gulu City. She is poised to challenge the incumbent Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan, a seasoned opposition politician and former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Aol has held a parliamentary seat since 2006, initially as the Gulu District Woman MP before winning the Gulu City Woman MP seat following the city’s creation in 2021.
Obina is no stranger to the complex dynamics of conflict and recovery that have shaped the Acholi Sub-region and Northern Uganda. During the peak of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, she actively participated in mediation efforts between the Ugandan government and LRA leader Joseph Kony. Notably, in 2007, she was part of the Ugandan delegation that escorted Kony’s mother, Nora Anek Oting, to the jungles of Rikwangba in South Sudan for a meeting with her son.
Obina’s journey within the State House began in 2001 when she was appointed as Assistant Secretary in charge of Political Affairs in the President’s Office. Her dedication and service led to her subsequent promotion to private secretary to the president (Head of documentation), a role she held until her recent resignation.