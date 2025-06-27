News
Security Evicts 79 Cattle in Kitgum, Enforcing Presidential Order
Security personnel in Kitgum District have evicted 79 heads of cattle from Tepwoyo West village in Mucwini West Sub-county, in an operation aimed at regulating cattle movement and ownership in the region. The livestock belonged to Paul Okot, a businessman from Kitgum Municipality.
Okot claimed to have purchased 47 head of cattle from a herdsman identified only as Fred in Lakaranganya village, Laguti Sub-county, Pader District, and was given an additional 32 head belonging to the seller to care for. However, he failed to provide proof of ownership when challenged.
Jimmy Ssegawa Ebil, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner (RDC), stated that the community in Tepwoyo West village became suspicious after Okot brought the cattle there and reported the matter to his office. Ebil suspects that the “Mulalalo” herdsman may have given Okot the 79 cattle, as enforcement of a presidential executive order takes effect
Stephen Labalpiny, the Kitgum Assistant Resident District Commissioner, confirmed that the 79 cattle were driven towards Pader District early Thursday morning, where they will be handed over to Pader District authorities for further action. Labalpiny emphasised that this action directly enforces President Museveni’s Executive Order Number 3 of 2023.
This enforcement is part of President Museveni’s recent directives, including a second directive issued this month for the eviction of migrant cattle keepers from Northern Uganda. A similar directive was initially issued in May 2025, but its implementation was halted due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in over 30 districts.