Breaking the Silence: Muslim Women Rise Against Gender-Based Violence in Budaka

In a landmark initiative to confront the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) within Muslim communities, the Islamic Women’s Initiative for Justice and Peace (IWILAP) recently hosted its inaugural Muslim women’s conference in Budaka district. The conference, powerfully themed “Upholding Justice & Dignity: Muslim Women’s Voices Against Gender-Based Violence,” served as a vital forum, bringing together an array of Muslim and community leaders, women’s rights activists, and government officials to collectively address the prevalence of GBV and strategize on effective solutions.

Dr. Ashah Mwanga Mastullah, IWILAP’s Executive Director, unequivocally stated that Islam is a religion of peace and does not, in any form, condone violence against women. “For too long, violence against Muslim women has been hidden behind walls of silence and, of course, religious misinterpretations,” Dr. Mastullah emphasized. “Today, we are breaking that silence and saying clearly and unapologetically that Islam does not in any way condone violence against women. Islam does not in any way justify the abuse of women. It’s a religion of peace.”

Dr. Mastullah further highlighted that the silence from both duty bearers and victims, coupled with the misinterpretation of the Quran, continues to perpetuate violence against women. She issued a clear call to action: “We are calling upon all our community and religious leaders plus Government to work with us to strengthen legal mechanisms to protect survivors and victims. We cannot claim to have peace in our country when women in Muslim families continue to suffer.”

The district Qadhi of Budaka, Sheikh Zubairi Kalibala, commended IWILAP for orchestrating such a crucial conference, expressing deep concern over the rampant cases of GBV within the Muslim community. He specifically addressed the issue of men shirking their responsibilities, such as paying school fees. “It’s your duty as a man as directed by the Quran to take care of your family but in peace. Do not be violent to your partner. That is the command of our faith,” Sheikh Kalibala asserted. He also urged both Muslim women and men to prioritize their children’s education and collaborate in nurturing families based on authentic Quranic teachings. “We need to work together to build a community that values justice, dignity, and compassion. We cannot afford to have women suffering in silence,” he added.

The conference’s core objectives were clear: to amplify Muslim women’s voices, to confront harmful norms with authentic Islamic knowledge, to advocate for faith-sensitive legal aid and policy reform, and ultimately, to build a future where no woman is forced to choose between her faith and her safety.

IWILAP has ambitious plans to make this conference an annual event, each time focusing on different themes. The next iteration is already dubbed “HER VOICE, HER RIGHTS,” signalling a continued commitment to empowering Muslim women.

This inaugural conference marks a significant stride in addressing gender-based violence within the Muslim community. By fostering collaboration among community leaders, women’s rights activists, and government officials, IWILAP has successfully laid the groundwork for a platform where Muslim women can confidently voice their concerns and demand the justice and dignity they rightfully deserve.

