Catholic Church Named in Land Wrangles

The Roman Catholic Church in Uganda has become endlessly embroiled in land wrangles. The latest incident took place last week in Nakuwadde, Bbira Lubanyi in Wakiso District.

Maria Theresa Nakibuuka, a staunch Catholic and resident of the place died last week. But ten years ago before she aged, became fragile and her health condition worsened, she decided to give the title of her 1.4 acres of land to a Parish priest of the Catholic Church in Nankulabye for safe custody.

She also let her relatives know that this was a Will she wanted them to be aware of. Last week Nakibuuka’s family members went to the Church to get back the land title, only to be told by the Catholic Secretariat that the title was transferred to the name of the Catholic Church Land Board; that Nakibuuka had actually donated the land to the Legion of Mary.

But her family members aver that the late Nakibuuka had not transferred the land to the Church Land Board but had only entrusted her title to the Church to keep it for the clan lineage against fraudsters.

The matter eventually got referred to State House. And the officers concerned have ruled and given the land title back to the family. Now, the burial of the late Nakibuuka is scheduled to take place this week. This is not the first time there is a public outcry against the men of God who have been tainted in land controversies.

A similar case of another family of the late Vincent Matovu in Kyanukuzi Kankambo Buyoga in Masaka Diocese had a land wrangle with the Catholic Church over such. The matter was taken to Court and resulted into a legal battle, in which the Church was ordered to pay UGX. 50 million to the family members.

The Catholic Church has also come under question over the establishment of the Centenary Bank. In 1980s when they established it to commemorate its 100 years since the White Father’s brought Catholicism to Uganda, all Parish priests were assigned to mobilize believers to buy shares in the new bank.

After sometime, the Church denied them their contributions claiming that they had not given it as individuals, but in respect as offertory for the respective Diocese.

