Government to Roll Out Hepatitis B Vaccine for Newborns Nationwide Starting August

The Ministry of Health aims to curb mother-to-child transmission with a nationwide rollout

All newborn babies across Uganda will soon receive a birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, following the Ministry of Health’s announcement of a nationwide rollout scheduled to begin in August 2025.

The move marks a major step in the country’s ongoing efforts to combat the mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B, a chronic viral infection that can lead to liver cancer if left untreated. The new vaccine will be administered alongside the existing BCG (tuberculosis) and polio vaccines already given to newborns at birth.

Speaking at a media breakfast on Monday, Dr. Ronny Bahatungire, Commissioner for Clinical Services, said the birth dose will be available at all health facilities offering immunisation services and will target babies born in hospitals as well as those delivered outside health facilities, provided they are brought in within 24 hours of birth.

“This is a critical step in protecting Uganda’s youngest citizens from a disease that is both preventable and dangerous,” Dr. Bahatungire said. “Introducing this vaccine at birth will help reduce the transmission rates significantly.”

The decision is informed by findings from the 2019 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA), which indicated that 4.1% of the population is infected with hepatitis B, with women representing the majority of cases. Testing rates remain low—below 60%—raising fears that many more individuals could be unknowingly carrying the virus.

Dr. Miriam Ajambo, a paediatrician, noted that while 90% of children born after 2002 have received hepatitis B protection through the pentavalent vaccine (administered at six, ten, and fourteen weeks), the birth dose will add a vital early shield against infection during childbirth and breastfeeding.

“This intervention supports the broader goal of triple elimination, hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis, from mother to child,” Dr. Ajambo said. “Most adults are vaccinated, but newborns are now the most vulnerable group we must urgently protect.”

Despite its importance, hepatitis B has historically received less attention and funding than HIV, even though both share similar transmission routes and prevention strategies. Doreen Ruth Akuno, the Ministry’s Hepatitis B Focal Person, highlighted the challenge of vaccine stockouts and limited donor support.

“Until recently, we struggled to maintain a steady supply of hepatitis B vaccines,” Akuno said. “Thanks to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, we now have the necessary support to launch this vital initiative.”

She further revealed that the Ugandan government currently allocates just UGX 10 billion annually to hepatitis B interventions, with UGX 8.5 billion directed toward drug procurement. This leaves little funding for prevention efforts, including public education and vaccine acquisition.

Public health experts and stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, calling it a timely intervention in Uganda’s immunisation agenda. “This is not just a health strategy; it’s a life-saving mission,” said Dr. Bahatungire. “The earlier we vaccinate, the better we protect.”

As the August rollout approaches, the Ministry of Health urges parents and caregivers to ensure timely access to health facilities after childbirth to guarantee their babies receive the full set of life-saving vaccines.

