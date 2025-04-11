Here is the list of long-serving members of Parliament in the 11th Parliament

Parliament
As 2025 progresses, the political atmosphere in Uganda is thickening with anticipation for the upcoming 2026 General Elections. While the current Members of Parliament (MPs) are in the twilight of their five-year term, a palpable eagerness fills the air, both from incumbents keen to retain their seats and from ambitious newcomers eager to join the country’s esteemed August House.
The political landscape is set for a significant shake-up, with campaigns expected to commence soon, igniting a battle for representation across the nation’s constituencies. For some veteran legislators, the upcoming election is yet another hurdle in their long-standing political careers, with a few having been in Parliament since as far back as 1989. These long-serving individuals have witnessed and shaped Uganda’s political trajectory for decades, wielding considerable influence and institutional memory.
Here is a list of long-serving members of Parliament in the present Parliament (as of January 2021, serving in the 11th Parliament)
|Name of MP
|Constituency Represented
|Political Party (as of January 2021)
|Year First Entered Parliament
|Rebecca Kadaga
|Woman MP, Kamuli
|NRM
|1989
|Jim Muhwezi
|Rujumbura County
|NRM
|1986
|Cecilia Ogwal
|Woman MP, Dokolo
|FDC
|1996 (now dead)
|Abubakar Jeje Odongo
|Orungo County
|NRM
|1996
|Felix Okot Ogong
|Dokolo South
|NRM
|1996
|Abdu Katuntu
|Bugweri
|Independent
|2001
|Nandala Mafabi
|Budadiri West
|FDC
|2001
|Betty Amongi
|Oyam South
|UPC
|2001
|Hillary Onek
|Lamwo
|NRM
|2001
|David Wakikona
|Bukyigai
|NRM
|2001
|Jenipher Namuyangu
|Woman MP, Kibuku
|NRM
|2001
|Elijah Okupa
|Kasilo County
|Independent
|2001
|Jessica Alupo
|Woman MP, Katakwi
|NRM
|2001
|Bintu Jalia Lukumu
|Bujenje County
|NRM
|2001
|James Nsababuturo
|Bufumbira East
|NRM
|2001
|Bright Rwamirama
|Isingiro North
|NRM
|2001
|Anifa Bangirana Kawooya
|Mawogola South
|NRM
|2001
|Theodore Ssekikubo
|Lwemiyaga County
|NRM
|2001
|Jimmy Akena
|Lira City East
|UPC
|2006
|Peter Abrahams Lokii
|Kotido Municipality
|NRM
|2006
|Wamakuyu Mudimi
|Elgon County
|NRM
|2006
|Barnabas Tinkasimire
|Buyaga West
|NRM
|2006
|Matia Kasaija
|Buyanja County
|NRM
|2006
|Chris Baryomunsi
|Kinkizi East
|NRM
|2006
|David Bahati
|Ndorwa West
|NRM
|2006
|Wilfred Niwagaba
|Ndorwa East
|Independent
|2006
|Frank Tumwebaze
|Kibaale East
|NRM
|2006
|Kahinda Otafiire
|Ruhinda
|NRM
|1996