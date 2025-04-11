Connect with us
Here is the list of long-serving members of Parliament in the 11th Parliament

As 2025 progresses, the political atmosphere in Uganda is thickening with anticipation for the upcoming 2026 General Elections. While the current Members of Parliament (MPs) are in the twilight of their five-year term, a palpable eagerness fills the air, both from incumbents keen to retain their seats and from ambitious newcomers eager to join the country’s esteemed August House.

The political landscape is set for a significant shake-up, with campaigns expected to commence soon, igniting a battle for representation across the nation’s constituencies. For some veteran legislators, the upcoming election is yet another hurdle in their long-standing political careers, with a few having been in Parliament since as far back as 1989. These long-serving individuals have witnessed and shaped Uganda’s political trajectory for decades, wielding considerable influence and institutional memory.

Here is a list of long-serving members of Parliament in the present Parliament (as of January 2021, serving in the 11th Parliament)

Name of MP Constituency Represented Political Party (as of January 2021) Year First Entered Parliament
Rebecca Kadaga Woman MP, Kamuli NRM 1989
Jim Muhwezi Rujumbura County NRM 1986
Cecilia Ogwal Woman MP, Dokolo FDC 1996 (now dead)
Abubakar Jeje Odongo Orungo County NRM 1996
Felix Okot Ogong Dokolo South NRM 1996
Abdu Katuntu Bugweri Independent 2001
Nandala Mafabi Budadiri West FDC 2001
Betty Amongi Oyam South UPC 2001
Hillary Onek Lamwo NRM 2001
David Wakikona Bukyigai NRM 2001
Jenipher Namuyangu Woman MP, Kibuku NRM 2001
Elijah Okupa Kasilo County Independent 2001
Jessica Alupo Woman MP, Katakwi NRM 2001
Bintu Jalia Lukumu Bujenje County NRM 2001
James Nsababuturo Bufumbira East NRM 2001
Bright Rwamirama Isingiro North NRM 2001
Anifa Bangirana Kawooya Mawogola South NRM 2001
Theodore Ssekikubo Lwemiyaga County NRM 2001
Jimmy Akena Lira City East UPC 2006
Peter Abrahams Lokii Kotido Municipality NRM 2006
Wamakuyu Mudimi Elgon County NRM 2006
Barnabas Tinkasimire Buyaga West NRM 2006
Matia Kasaija Buyanja County NRM 2006
Chris Baryomunsi Kinkizi East NRM 2006
David Bahati Ndorwa West NRM 2006
Wilfred Niwagaba Ndorwa East Independent 2006
Frank Tumwebaze Kibaale East NRM 2006
Kahinda Otafiire Ruhinda NRM 1996

