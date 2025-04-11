Here is the list of long-serving members of Parliament in the 11th Parliament

As 2025 progresses, the political atmosphere in Uganda is thickening with anticipation for the upcoming 2026 General Elections. While the current Members of Parliament (MPs) are in the twilight of their five-year term, a palpable eagerness fills the air, both from incumbents keen to retain their seats and from ambitious newcomers eager to join the country’s esteemed August House.

The political landscape is set for a significant shake-up, with campaigns expected to commence soon, igniting a battle for representation across the nation’s constituencies. For some veteran legislators, the upcoming election is yet another hurdle in their long-standing political careers, with a few having been in Parliament since as far back as 1989. These long-serving individuals have witnessed and shaped Uganda’s political trajectory for decades, wielding considerable influence and institutional memory.

Here is a list of long-serving members of Parliament in the present Parliament (as of January 2021, serving in the 11th Parliament)

Name of MP Constituency Represented Political Party (as of January 2021) Year First Entered Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Woman MP, Kamuli NRM 1989 Jim Muhwezi Rujumbura County NRM 1986 Cecilia Ogwal Woman MP, Dokolo FDC 1996 (now dead) Abubakar Jeje Odongo Orungo County NRM 1996 Felix Okot Ogong Dokolo South NRM 1996 Abdu Katuntu Bugweri Independent 2001 Nandala Mafabi Budadiri West FDC 2001 Betty Amongi Oyam South UPC 2001 Hillary Onek Lamwo NRM 2001 David Wakikona Bukyigai NRM 2001 Jenipher Namuyangu Woman MP, Kibuku NRM 2001 Elijah Okupa Kasilo County Independent 2001 Jessica Alupo Woman MP, Katakwi NRM 2001 Bintu Jalia Lukumu Bujenje County NRM 2001 James Nsababuturo Bufumbira East NRM 2001 Bright Rwamirama Isingiro North NRM 2001 Anifa Bangirana Kawooya Mawogola South NRM 2001 Theodore Ssekikubo Lwemiyaga County NRM 2001 Jimmy Akena Lira City East UPC 2006 Peter Abrahams Lokii Kotido Municipality NRM 2006 Wamakuyu Mudimi Elgon County NRM 2006 Barnabas Tinkasimire Buyaga West NRM 2006 Matia Kasaija Buyanja County NRM 2006 Chris Baryomunsi Kinkizi East NRM 2006 David Bahati Ndorwa West NRM 2006 Wilfred Niwagaba Ndorwa East Independent 2006 Frank Tumwebaze Kibaale East NRM 2006 Kahinda Otafiire Ruhinda NRM 1996

